Storm Track 3 Forecast: Heat alerts remain in effect, sparse rain chances

The Heat Advisory has expanded into more of our counties and has also been extended through Thursday evening for a portion of our counties. This shows that we have more hot and humid days ahead.

After a warm and breezy morning, highs will heat back up into the triple digits and 90s. Higher dew points farther east will make the heat and humidity feel oppressive. Conditions will turn gusty too with the highest winds in Central Kansas. Gusts could reach 30 to 35 mph.

Rain chances remain slim. There is a chance that a shower or storm farther north could skim our Nebraska counties this morning but most of us will start the day dry.

Another chance for a shower or storm develops late in the afternoon and evening, mainly to the north and southwest. Severe weather is not expected but should there be a stronger storm it will be to the northwest.

Skies across the area should turn drier during the overnight with warm lows in the 60s and 70s.

A thundershower will try to sneak into our counties closer to Northeast Kansas late in the overnight and through sunrise Wednesday but this does not look likely right now. Wednesday will be dry until the late afternoon and evening hours again. This is when an isolated storm chance will return to Western Kansas.

The heat, humidity, and slim storm chances to the north and west will continue to be the theme through the rest of the work week. Once a front moves in late in the weekend and early next week there will be a better chance of rain, even for the Wichita area, and relief from the heat with highs in the 80s expected Monday.