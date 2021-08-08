Storm Track 3 Forecast: Heat and humidity build as daily spots of rain and rumbles linger this week

The disturbance that prompted widespread severe weather over the last 24 hours, is still here, but its impact will be more isolated as we wrap up this evening.

Heading into this evening, more storms will be possible east of the Turnpike.

Damaging winds and large hail are possible in any storm that reaches severe thresholds where a Marginal Risk is painted east of the Turnpike and slightly better chances for more organized activity sits into southeastern Kansas. Moisture is higher farther east which is where these storms will thrive. Our window for severe storms will close quickly this evening.

The humidity lingers preventing a significant drop in temperatures overnight. Many will make a return to the 60s and 70s.

Hot temperatures in the 90s and lower 100s out west will stick around to start out the work week along with breezy south winds.

Factor in the humidity across central into eastern Kansas and heat index values will be well on their way to the 103° to 108° range. Heat Advisories have been issued for this part of the state Monday afternoon until 9PM.

We have our next wave of wet weather set to affect areas northwest Monday evening.

This will track to the east and hug near and north of I-70 into Monday night. A Marginal Risk is positioned for hail and high winds in any storm that can reach severe thresholds.

Tuesday we have another disturbance on tap.

This will trigger widespread showers and thunderstorms over central Kansas. This large area is under a Marginal Risk for damaging winds and large hail.

The NBC Baseball Tournament returns to Wichita this week and we will need to watch Tuesday evening for any storms that could approach Riverfront Stadium.

The heat is not going anywhere until possibly next weekend. Model guidance is hinting at a stronger boundary that could yank some of this heat out of the Sunflower State. That said, the end of the work week also looks active with more chances for showers and storms heading into next weekend.

— Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman