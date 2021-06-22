Storm Track 3 Forecast: Heat and humidity build back quickly, unsettled end to week

That breeze sure was nice this morning. The day started with temperatures in the 50s and lower 60s.

Our stronger southerly flow gained us some ground as temperatures began to heat up into the 80s with the 90s to the north and west this afternoon.

There is a slight chance an isolated shower or storm may bubble up for our extreme southwest counties this evening.

Today, dewpoints are still rather low which makes this warm up tolerable. Over the next 24 hours, however, our path will detour and reveal a different story as humidity levels drastically increase making it feel like a steam bath by tomorrow.

Get ready to feel the steam AND the heat until a cold front changes the plan by the end of the work week. The hottest days of the week are still to come with more triple digits Wednesday. Wichita could also flirt with the century mark by Thursday before cooling a few degrees ahead of that cold front Friday. Winds will also see an uptick as a surface low deepens as it moves into Kansas over the next couple of days.

Overnight lows will be milder. I cannot rule out a stray shower or storm over southcentral and southeastern Kansas tonight, near and east of the Turnpike, as the night progresses due to the influx of moisture available. This is highly conditional.

Expect plenty of sunshine Wednesday as highs bounce back to the 90s with isolated triple digits to the west. There is a random chance a shower or a storm could form Wednesday evening out west. Chances are slim right now, but any storm that can take root may reach severe thresholds to the north.

There is a Marginal Risk near and north of I-70. High winds and hail take priority.

Northeast Kansas will be affected by a complex of heavy rain and thunder coming out of Nebraska Wednesday night. This will be just to the north and east of our viewing area through Thursday as it targets the Kansas City area. There is a Slight Risk for severe weather to pinpoint the progress of this disturbance farther northeast. Damaging winds and large hail are possible.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will fire up Thursday afternoon to the northeast of Wichita. Isolated stronger storms will be possible during this time out west. Widespread rain is likely going into Friday as a cold front works slowly through the region.

Unsettled skies may stick around, especially farther south and east, into Saturday and possibly Sunday. We will need to watch for the possibility of severe storms and heavy rainfall with any of this activity. It will not be a washout of a weekend, but folks out camping or spending time outdoors will need to be weather aware.

Highest rainfall potential will be in eastern Kansas and near the Kansas/Oklahoma state line. Temperatures will cool during this process below average and stay there before another gradual warm up next week.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman