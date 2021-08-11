Storm Track 3 Forecast: Heat and humidity fuel spotty afternoon storm potential

Plenty of sunshine fuels another toasty day across Kansas this afternoon. Daytime highs are well on their way back into the upper 90s and lower 100s.

Factor in the humidity and it will feel quite uncomfortable across central into eastern Kansas. Heat index values could reach as high as 109° this afternoon and evening. This is why a Heat Advisory remains in place until 8PM this evening.

The heat and humidity collide with a slow-moving boundary through the Sunflower State.

This will aid in the development of spotty showers and storms through the afternoon.

One or two of these storms could reach severe thresholds for damaging wind gusts and hail. A Marginal Risk has been highlighted across southwestern into northeastern Kansas to include places such as Liberal, Garden City, Dodge City, Great Bend, Pratt, Hutchinson, Hays and Salina.

Any activity will wane with the loss of our sunshine this evening leading to a muggy night ahead as temperatures return to the 60s and 70s.

The heat and humidity linger Thursday. As slightly better chances for rain start to build back in the closer we step to the weekend, we will see our high temperatures drop due to added rain chances and a bit more cloud cover.

We will continue to keep an eye on an isolated severe potential again on Thursday with damaging winds and hail continuing to be our primary concerns.

The boundary that helps to spark showers and storms Wednesday lingers through Thursday to renew that storm development as the boundary pushes to the south.

By the weekend, the daily shot at rain continues across the region as our weather pattern remains unsettled. This trend looks to continue into early next week. As a result, our temperatures return to levels that are more seasonable for this time of year, the upper 80s and lower 90s. Overnights will also take a cooler turn with temperatures into the 60s and lower 70s.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige