Storm Track 3 Forecast: Heat and humidity quickly surge back this week

We are starting the work week nice and quiet across the state. Temperatures are cool and comfortable again with most of us in the 50s and lower 60s.

You will notice that our humidity levels will continue to stay low today. Most of our dew points are sitting in the 50s which is low for summer standards.

Temperatures warm slightly for Monday, but not by too much. We should expect mid 80s in South Central Kansas with a few readings closer to the 90-degree mark out west.

Our dew points should stay in the 50s and lower 60s today so enjoy another afternoon of lower humidity. Thanks to high pressure in place, we should see a good deal of sunshine out there to start the week.

Southern moisture starts to surge back into the region tomorrow as our area of high pressure slides off to the east. This will help bring rain chances up, especially mid and late week.

Expect low to mid 90s across the state after today. We will watch out for a stray storm or two, but better chances return midweek.

With plenty of moisture and warmer temperatures, our storm chances gradually increase as a front begins to move into the state. It will bring rain chances out west first on Wednesday, before likely sliding closer to Central Kansas by Thursday.

This front looks to be pretty slow moving. Shower and storm chances hang out late week as well. Temperatures should bounce around from the upper 80s to lower 90s for a good deal of the forecast. Some of those out west will see lower humidity levels this week and higher temperatures.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears