Storm Track 3 Forecast: Heat and humidity stick around, slim storm chances

We’ve got a similar day ahead compared to how we started the work week. Watch out for some patchy fog this morning then after a warm, humid, and dry start we’ll heat back up into the 80s to 90s.

There’s a small chance of a pop-up shower or storm in the heat of the afternoon, mainly between Central and Eastern Kansas. Most of us will stay dry though.

We’ll have to monitor communities to our northwest tonight. Storms in the region will clip our area and an isolated stronger storm capable of hail and damaging winds will be possible. Central Kansas will need to be monitored too for some random pop-ups.

Any leftover showers and storms from the overnight will linger into early Wednesday but should fizzle out through the morning. There will be another chance for a random pop-up in the heat of the afternoon but most of us will stay dry. There will also be more highs in the 90s.

The hottest day of the week will be Thursday. Heat indices will be in the upper 90s to triple digits with the humidity factored in. Now that we’re getting into the that toasty time of year it’s important to stay hydrated and try to limit time outside, especially during the afternoon and early evening hours.

Thursday will be mainly dry before a cold front moves in Friday. The front will spark another chance for showers and storms with the better chance of rain being to the north. Some of the edge will be taken off the heat too but highs will still be in the 80s and 90s.