Storm Track 3 Forecast: Heat and humidity take flight for the weekend

The heat of the afternoon stirred the pot for isolated showers and storms. This has happened over central, eastern and southwestern Kansas while tracking to the south/southeast.

Lightning and brief heavy downpours are possible. This activity will disappear by sundown. With light winds overnight and cooling temps, patchy fog is possible heading into Thursday morning.

Temperatures have started to warm and will keep on this trend for the remainder of the work week and over the weekend.

While a stray shower cannot be ruled out near the Kansas/Oklahoma state line Thursday, we will all be offered drier and warmer conditions as a stronger lid builds over our viewing area.

That said, dew points will climb through the 60s, bringing that muggy feeling back to the region. This could help spark more sunshine-driven showers and storms where the moisture is deeper to the east to round out the work week and kick off the weekend.

Next week we will keep storms in store, although chances for severe weather looks low.

Model guidance wants to drive a complex of heavy rain and thunder south out of Nebraska by mid-week. Count on it feeling much more like June with highs in the 80s and higher levels of humidity. We will soon be greeted by the 90s out west next week!

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman