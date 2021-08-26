Storm Track 3 Forecast: Heat backing off as we step closer to the weekend, rain chances return

Abundant sunshine has taken over across the Sunflower State meaning temperatures have nothing to do but climb through the afternoon.

Daytime highs will be closer to the upper 90s and lower 100s.

If you factor in the humidity, temperatures will feel closer to 105° to 110°. Heat Advisories remain in effect until 8PM this evening.

A Marginal Risk has been highlighted for northwest Kansas and southwest Nebraska for isolated evening storms that could produce damaging winds and large hail.

Activity will be confined to the western part of the state.

Storms will start to loose a bit of their energy after sunset, but a few showers and rumbles will be possible into Friday morning.

We will be increasing our chances for rain into the weekend as our temperatures start to come down in intensity. A cold front is set to roll through the state. This will provide more folks with the opportunity to find rain over the next several days, but rainfall totals look to sit below 1″ widespread with many falling into the 0.25″ to 0.5″ range.

Storms this weekend could be strong to severe, so that is something that will need to be monitored for any outdoor plans. Overall, temperatures start to drop as slightly cooler temperatures filter into the region. This will take daytime highs back to the upper 80s and lower 90s which is more on par for where we should be this time of year.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige