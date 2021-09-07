Storm Track 3 Forecast: Heat briefly throttles back, returns late week

A frontal boundary continues to move through the state, with south central and southeast Kansas seeing the effects later in the evening. The farther northwest you were today, the cooler your temperatures were and the cooler your evening will be.

As the front moves through, a few clouds could bubble up from time to time, but the sun will mostly shine strong. It is not until late in the afternoon and early evening that a few storms could fire along the front. The best chances look across far south central and southeast Kansas.

A marginal risk for an isolated storm or two is found across far south central and southeast Kansas. Hail and damaging wind would be the main concern if a storm becomes strong.

Open up those windows tonight and let some of that cool and fresh air in! Lows will drop to the 50s and low 60s throughout the state.

All of Kansas will benefit from cooler air on Wednesday. We are expecting widespread mid 80s with low humidity levels. This should last into Thursday.

We heat back up come Friday. Low 90s turn to mid 90s into the weekend. Signs point to hot temperatures sticking around into next week. Rain chances continue to look minimal.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears