Storm Track 3 Forecast: Heat building as cold front approaches to spark showers and storms by the weekend

The low overcast we had this morning mixed out across the region, revealing sunshine and a few cumulus clouds dotting the sky through early evening.

Winds have also picked up out west as temperatures warmed throughout the day.

The heat from the afternoon sun has helped to spark spotty showers and isolated rumbles across southeastern Kansas and northern Oklahoma.

Overnight there is a slim chance for a shower in southcentral and southeastern Kansas.

Temperatures will drop into the 60s and 70s overnight.

We will see the return of sunshine and clouds across the area Thursday with more opportunities for showers and thunderstorms. Daytime highs will be back into the 80s and 90s.

We will not be completely rain-free Thursday morning as attention will be to the west later in the day.

A stronger storm or two is possible as a cold front approaches by evening.

There will be another surge of moisture Thursday night into Friday which is why the Storm Prediction Center has placed this part of our viewing area to the northwest under a Marginal Risk to account for this.

A storm could contain hail and/or damaging wind gusts.

Friday afternoon a line of strong to severe storms will blossom across our central counties from just east of Dodge City to Salina.

Activity will track to the east into the overnight. Heavy rainfall will accompany these storms.

We have a Marginal Risk for damaging winds and hail that spreads across a good chunk of our real estate.

Temperatures will sizzle ahead of this boundary to the middle and upper 90s before the cold frontal boundary helps dip temperatures to more comfortable levels briefly to start the weekend. Relief will not last long as the heat and humidity make a big return next week.

Saturday evening offers up another widespread chance for storms. Some of which will be severe.

This will move out early on Sunday, leaving the rest of the weekend hot and dry. Our unsettled weather pattern will return next Tuesday. While temperatures take a brief dip on Saturday, the front will work back to the north and take temperatures up drastically to the 90s and some triple digits to the west into most of next week.

— Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman