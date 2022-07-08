After a seasonally warm day, temperatures cool off overnight back into the 70s and 60s, making for a nice summer-like night.

Heat Advisories and Warnings remain in place for Kay County in Oklahoma and from Sumner to Elk and Chautauqua counties until 8 PM.

We do have a few spotty storm chances possible this evening, mainly after dinner time for those in the far western part of the state. Storms will be hit or miss, with most of the state remaining dry.

Isolated storms could be strong to severe, with the main concerns being strong winds and hail. The western portion of Kansas and our Oklahoma counties are at a marginal risk for severe weather tonight.

We dry out by Saturday morning, with temperatures remaining seasonal tomorrow in the 90s.

Gradually temperatures will rise until we hit the triple digits again by Sunday before a cold front pushes us back into the low 90s by the middle of next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lo: 73 Wind: NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 92 Wind: NE 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 68 Wind: E 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 97 Lo: 73 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 100 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 92 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Wed: Hi: 91 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy.

Thu: Hi: 94 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy.

Fri: Hi: 96 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll