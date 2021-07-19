Storm Track 3 Forecast: Heat builds back, many dry days to come

There is an isolated chance for a random shower or thunderstorm out west through evening. Most places will stay dry.

Dew points have mixed out today, so it does not feel terribly muggy. It will be a warm and mostly clear night.

The heat will keep building little by little this week.

Winds will remain weak under the flow we are currently in across the Central High Plains until Wednesday.

After today, we may see a few storms approach the northwest Wednesday into Wednesday night, but not survive the journey throughout the remainder of the state.

Widespread 90s will return by Wednesday and triple digits will appear by Thursday to the northwest as our southerly flow ramps up. Toasty temperatures will dominate through next week.

Storm chances will best be seen across northern Kansas next week and be few and far between. Wichita may not see another raindrop until the first week of August…

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman