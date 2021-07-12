Storm Track 3 Forecast: Heat builds by mid-week, rain and storm chances return

Sunshine and more comfortable temperatures for July standards kicked off the new work week.

While the humidity has been low today with dewpoints into the 40s and 50s, it will start to rise as we approach the middle of the week. Winds turn back out of the south which in turn builds the heat and humidity back into the region.

Tonight, winds turn southerly as temperatures rest in the 60s and 70s.

We start to feel the heat return into the region Tuesday as daytime highs soar into the 90s. Breezy south winds will help to build in the moisture as we approach the middle of the week.

An area of low pressure and a slow-moving, weak frontal boundary to the north will start to make some southward progress through the middle of the week.

This will aid in scattered chances for showers and thunderstorms as it makes its way through the state.

Activity looks very isolated starting on Tuesday becoming more scattered late Wednesday through Thursday as the front starts to make its way across Kansas. We will need to keep an eye out for a storm or two that could try to reach severe thresholds.

A Marginal Risk has been highlighted for northwest Kansas and southwest Nebraska for the isolated severe potential for damaging winds and large hail.

More widespread showers and thunderstorms develop Wednesday across western Kansas as the frontal boundary approaches before the rain slides eastward Thursday.

As we wrap up the week and start the weekend, we will need to keep an eye out for localized flooding concerns as this slow moving front and several storm systems slide through the Sunflower State bringing heavy rainfall to parts of the area.

Until the rain arrives, temperatures will be on their way back into the 90s. The relief from the heat this week will mainly come in the form of added clouds and rain chances as this boundary does not look to provide a significant cool down holding temperatures into the upper 80s and lower 90s, which is slightly cooler than average for this time of the year.

— Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman