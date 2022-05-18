We remain under an active weather pattern which will keep daily opportunities for showers and storms in the picture through Saturday as we wait for a cold front to sweep through the region. Today, the focus is across southwestern Kansas where a Slight Risk has been added for late afternoon showers and thunderstorms that look to develop across southeastern Colorado.

As these storms track to the southeast across western Kansas this evening, damaging wind gusts and large hail will be possible in the strongest storms that develop during the heat of the day.

After midnight, these storms will start to lose their punch as they continue to slide to the east. A few showers and rumbles remain possible across southern Kansas overnight.

Another piece of energy arrives Thursday, but any storms look to remain isolated if they are able to develop.

Winds will turn gusty Thursday leading to heightened fire concerns Thursday afternoon and evening across western Kansas. Fire Weather Watches are in place. Winds could gust in excess of 40 MPH.

This is all out ahead of our next cold front set to arrive on Friday. This will leave western Kansas drier and cooler while the front may spark an isolated shower or storm across central into eastern Kansas Friday afternoon. A Marginal Risk has been highlighted for mainly areas along and east of the Turnpike. Damaging winds and hail will be our primary concerns.

Thursday looks to be our warmest day as drier air mixes in across the region to help spike daytime highs into the lower to middle 90s. As the front sweeps through, temperatures will fall to the 70s for daytime highs in western Kansas with highs near 80 out ahead of the frontal boundary. By the weekend, temperatures take a cooler turn with highs into the 60s.

A few lingering morning showers remain possible Saturday. Western Kansas may see a brief change over to snow Saturday morning. Temperatures will moderate Sunday with highs back into the 70s. We will keep this cooler than average weather around into the first half of next week. Next chance for rain returns on Monday. Severe weather not anticipated at this time, but we will continue to keep an eye on the setup in the days to come.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Erika Paige:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 87 Wind: N/NE 8-18

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 64 Wind: NE/SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 92 Wind: SE/S 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 64 Wind: S 15-25

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 80 Lo: 47 Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 67 Lo: 44 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain.

Sun: Hi: 73 Lo: 52 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 70 Lo: 50 Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 75 Lo: 50 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 80 Lo: 54 Partly cloudy.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige