The heat continues across the region today and it appears that we have 1 or 2 more triple-digit days to go! The toasty upper-level high pressure ridge will finally push out of the Plains into the Western US late this week allowing for some relief from the heat in our region. In the meantime, heat advisories and excessive heat warning continue through mid-week with highs in the triple-digits this afternoon but just 90s expected in northwest Kansas. There can be some relief in the form of thunderstorms tonight, especially in northern and western Kansas.

There has been some morning cloud cover across a good deal of northern Kansas, but most of this is breaking for sunshine as of the Lunch hour.

Abundant afternoon sunshine will heat most of the Sunflower State into the triple-digits with parts of northwest Kansas reaching highs in the 90s. Today could become the hottest day so far this season for Wichita beating Monday’s high of 103!

This afternoon should remain dry across the state with another chance for a few storms in the western part of the state arriving from eastern Colorado this evening.

A couple of the storms could produce severe weather in the northwest this evening with the main threat being strong and damaging wind gusts.

Another scorching day is on tap for Wednesday with highs again in the 90s and triple digits. There is a somewhat better chance of shower and thunderstorm activity Wednesday, especially across the northern half of the state as a cold front sinks slowly south through the area.

Excessive heat continues with warnings and advisories through mid-week. Please continue to use your heat precautions until we get relief from the heat later this week. Drink plenty of water, check the backseat and make sure your furry friends have plenty of cool, clean drinking water.A break from the heat is coming by the end of this week as the large dome of upper-level high pressure that has been baking the central Plains for the past week finally starts to shift to the southwest.

This will enable better chances for widespread storms Friday through the weekend as a surface front and the upper level jet stream slides back into the Central Plains. High temperatures will also become much more reasonable and turn below average for this time of year. Highs by the weekend into early next week will fall to the 80s and lower 90s.

8/1/23 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Boston:

Wichita:

This afternoon: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 104 Wind: S/SW 10-20

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 78 Wind: S 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 103 Wind: S/SW 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 75 Wind: S/N 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 100 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 97 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 92 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 88 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 86 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 88 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy.

Meteorologist Jack Boston