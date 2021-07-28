Storm Track 3 Forecast: Heat continues to build as high pressure remains in control

Temperatures are staying on the toasty side of things as the heat dome has resumed position over the Central High Plains.

Sunshine dominates in this pattern as highs return to the 90s and triple digits which will linger for the next few days before relief returns by the second half of the weekend.

Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect through late Thursday evening. Heat index values between 104° and 108° will be common in the locations placed under an advisory.

Dew points will be lower out west, but it will still be hot.

As for tonight, it will be a struggle to lose a lot of the heat accumulated throughout the day due to the added humidity on hand. Temperatures will return to the 60s and 70s.

We will copy and paste today’s temperatures into Thursday afternoon as many inch closer to the 100s.

There will be a severe weather outbreak later today focused over Minnesota and Wisconsin down near the Chicago area into lower Michigan, Indiana and Ohio. This region has been placed under a Moderate Risk for severe weather where all hazards, including tornadoes, are possible.

This is where the storm track currently resides. This stormy axis will shift to the south over Nebraska and the Kansas City Metro where storms will be possible Thursday night and again on Friday.

This boundary will focus its attention on areas near and north of the I-70 corridor Saturday night. Depending on how far south it travels, more storms will ignite Sunday farther south in our viewing area.

After next Monday, we will be under the influence of high pressure once again and gradually return to the heat through the remainder of next week. Temperatures next Monday and Tuesday look refreshing if model guidance comes to fruition with highs in the 80s. Storms look to make an appearance out west next Wednesday night.

— Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman