Storm Track 3 Forecast: Heat continues to build before weekend front, strong storms possible

Temperatures have felt summer-like under abundant sunshine today.

Daytime highs were back into the 80s and 90s this afternoon.

The pattern starts to break down this evening. While a few isolated showers cannot be ruled out across northwestern Kansas tonight, most of the rain and storm activity will hold off until Friday evening.

Given the moisture on hand, temperatures will be slow to cool tonight with lows only dropping into the 60s and 70s.

We will see the heat continue to build tomorrow as highs return to the 90s and 100s.

Heat Advisories go into effect at 1PM on Friday for portions of northwestern and northcentral Kansas through 8PM CDT. Heat index values could reach 105° tomorrow afternoon.

The heat starts to escape the region this weekend as a cold front swings through the Sunflower State. This front will also help to spark showers and thunderstorms, where an isolated storm or two could be strong to severe. A Marginal Risk has been painted across areas along and north of I-70 for storms that will develop late in the day.

An isolated storm or two along the line could produce damaging winds.

The cold front does not arrive until Saturday. As this front teams up with warmer temperatures across southern Kansas Saturday afternoon, new shower and thunderstorm development is expected.

A Marginal Risk has been highlighted across southcentral into southeastern Kansas.

Damaging winds and hail will be our primary severe concerns Saturday afternoon and evening, though an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out closer to the Kansas/Oklahoma state line. Heavy rainfall will also be possible leading to localized flooding concerns this weekend.

Areas east of the Turnpike may see another round of showery activity Sunday afternoon, but the farther west you live, the more likely you are to stay dry as a system passes us by to the east. Temperatures will take a dip this weekend, but we quickly work the heat back in through early next week. Additional rain chances return mid-week chance as temperatures climb back into the 90s.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige