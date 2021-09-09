Storm Track 3 Forecast: Heat continues to build into the weekend, triple digits possible for some

After a cooler start to the morning, temperatures were quick to heat up this afternoon. Daytime highs for many made it back into the 90s today, and the heat will only continue to build as we step into the weekend.

While plenty of sunshine has taken over as high pressure remains in control, you may notice a bit more haze in the sky.

Wildfire smoke from fires burning out West will aid in a milky blue appearance to the sky.

Temperatures will cool this evening back into the 60s.

Abundant sunshine takes over once again on Friday as the heat continues to build. This will bring daytime highs back into the triple digits for some and mid and upper 90s for others.

High pressure remains in control which should keep a dry sky in place for us through Saturday for many. Where our pattern starts to break down this weekend will be across northwestern Kansas.

A frontal boundary will move in late Saturday into northwestern Kansas and southwest Nebraska before stalling across the region. This will help to spark an isolated shower or storm into Sunday.

The boundary will linger close by early next week before a more organized front is set to sweep through Tuesday. As moisture piles in ahead of the boundary, this will allow for better rain chances across Kansas.

This front will sweep the humidity back to the south and leave behind some cooler temperatures on the other side.

Temperatures heading into the weekend will be into the mid and upper 90s if not just shy of the 100° mark. The passage of the front next week will reset temperatures back into the 80s for daytime highs which is closer to average for this time of year.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige