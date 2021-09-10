Storm Track 3 Forecast: Heat continues to build this weekend before relief arrives next week

Upper-level smoke from western U.S. wildfires will continue to keep a milky appearance to our sky headed into the weekend as high pressure remains in place.

Despite the haze, plenty of sunshine helped some locations tie or brake high temperature records as the thermometer climbed into the triple digits across western Kansas this afternoon.

Any evening plans will be dry but met with the warmth as we slowly cool into the 60s and 70s overnight.

As high pressure continues to anchor into place, the heat will continue to build into the first half of the weekend. Expect daytime highs to make a return to the 90s and lower 100s once again Saturday afternoon.

Winds will turn gusty this weekend. Given the well-above average temperatures in place and lower humidity, this will lead to heightened fire concerns across portions of southwestern and southcentral Kansas. Gusts could exceed 30 mph. Remember to hold off on any outdoor burning and take care to not be the cause of a spark as conditions would favor fast-moving fires.

Some signs of the upper-level pattern breaking down will be a nearby frontal boundary that sets up across northeastern Colorado and northwestern Kansas Saturday evening.

This will bring spotty shower and storm chances to the region late Saturday and linger into Sunday for areas mainly north of I-70 this weekend.

A stronger front takes aim on the state early next week. Timing and orientation of the front will determine what kind of severe potential may be possible with storms that develop out ahead of this boundary. Regardless, moisture continues to pile in Monday and Tuesday as the front approaches from the north. As the front moves through Tuesday and Wednesday, it will make use of the moisture in place to spark scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Added cloud cover and some drier air will help to dip temperatures into the 80s briefly before this activity exits the region to the south and high pressure builds the heat back in by the end of next week. This will lead to a quick rebound in temperatures back above average for this time of year.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige