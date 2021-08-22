Storm Track 3 Forecast: Heat continues to build with minimal opportunities for rain in the week ahead

Showers and storms have developed during the heat of the afternoon across western Kansas and southwestern Nebraska.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for portions of southwest Nebraska and northwest into northcentral Kansas until 10 PM. Damaging winds and large hail will be possible in any stronger storm.

A Marginal Risk has been highlighted across northern Kansas hear the Kansas/Nebraska state line where the better dynamics are in place to support strong to severe storms.

This activity will track east into the overnight and favor the state line closely.

Temperatures will be back into the 60s and 70s overnight.

The heat is building back! Temperatures this week will return to the 90s and triple digits Monday afternoon as a gusty south wind takes over.

Heat index values could easily reach 106° or more as the humidity builds into the region. A Heat Advisory remains in effect for Kay county in Oklahoma until 8PM Sunday, but for Geary, Lyon and Chautauqua counties until 7PM Monday.

The heat will be on repeat for the work week. Winds will be elevated and gusty. Moisture will be higher from central into eastern communities making it feel steamier. Tuesday and Wednesday night there are chances for storms north of I-70.

Western Kansas will see an increase in stormy activity later this week and through next weekend during the evenings and overnights. Locations farther east look to stay dry. It does not look like we get much heat relief until early next week.

— Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman