Hot, hot, and hot. That’s this week’s forecast in a nutshell. Temperatures today were mild compared to what we saw last week, and unfortunately, we will return to the dangerous heat over the next few days. Temperatures overnight will be seasonal in the upper 60s and low 70s, with northerly winds remaining in control of the forecast.

Tomorrow most of the Sunflower State will bake with highs expected to be in the upper 90s to low 100s as southerly flow takes hold.

This is all thanks to a heat dome that has built over the region. High pressure off to our west does not want to budge, and we remain under its influence. This will result in the continuation of excessive heat with back-to-back days of temperatures over 100 degrees and slim rain chances.

Tuesday could be the hottest day of the year so far, especially for South Kansas, as highs will range from 105 to 110 degrees. The only relief in sight is as a weak boundary drifts across the region on Wednesday that will push highs back into the double digits for those in the northern half of the state.

We already have Excessive Heat Warnings for Harper County and Kay County that go until 9 PM on Tuesday. Heat advisories will likely be extend farther north as we head into the week.

Be sure to drink plenty of water and watch for signs of heat illness. Limit time outside and take frequent breaks in the AC and shade. And do not forget about our furry friends! Pets can not be left outside for long periods in this heat.



KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:



Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 71 Wind: NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Hi: 96 Wind: E 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 70 Wind: SE 5-15



Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 105 Lo: 75 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 100 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy.

Thu: Hi: 100 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 101 Lo: 78 Partly cloudy.

Sat: Hi: 103 Lo: 77 Partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 102 Lo: 77 Partly cloudy.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman