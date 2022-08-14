The dome of high pressure is starting to break down! However, this will take a couple days for all to enjoy the benefits of cooler air. A front is sitting to the north Sunday.

This is the dividing line from those cooking ahead of it in the triple digits to those in the clouds and a more refreshing change behind this feature. This boundary washes out before a more pronounced cold front approaches Monday.

A few showers will move into the northwest corner of the KSN viewing area late tonight, but any rainfall amounts will be light and severe weather is not expected.

Dew points are still rather low so it will not feel as sticky as it could be for this time of year.

The boundary lingers north Monday before it shifts slightly south into Tuesday. Monday will be another day where many will hit 100° and beyond.

The front enables a better chance for storms to the north by Monday evening.

A storm or two may reach severe thresholds with hail and high winds. It will be spotty.

This will be the nature of the rain chances heading into Tuesday and Tuesday night.

There is a Marginal Risk for Greenwood, Elk and Chautauqua counties Tuesday evening into southeast Kansas.

As the front comes through the area, we do not have a ton of moisture to work with early this week. Count yourself lucky if you win the rain lottery. Rainfall looks like a few hundredths to a quarter of an inch, on average, as this front surges south.

The positive side of this front will be the drop in temps with highs ranging from the 70s to the 90s Tuesday with 70s and 80s on Wednesday.

Temperatures transition warmer Thursday into Friday from the upper 80s into the 90s. We should avoid the triple digits the remainder of the week as another front arrives Thursday night into Friday, sparking a few more chances for storms, especially west. Once again this will be hit or miss.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 73 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 103 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 73 Wind: S/NW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 94 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 84 Lo: 61 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 88 Lo: 63 Mostly sunny.

Fri: Hi: 90 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 89 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 89 Lo: 66 Mostly sunny.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman