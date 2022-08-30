High pressure is building out west and will be our main weather influence for the next several days.

A spotty shower or two is possible in Southwest Kansas this evening, but most of us will remain dry.

Clear skies and warm temperatures can be expected today, with highs in the low 90s across much of the state.

Rain chances creep back into the forecast for Northwest Kansas tomorrow as showers enter the region during the evening.

Some of these storms could be strong to severe at times. Damaging winds will be the primary concern with any isolated storms that become severe.

Storms drift south and could impact areas of Southwest Kansas late Wednesday night. As the boundary continues to track across the state on Thursday, we could see some showers linger in Central Kansas.

Temperatures will linger in the low 90s for much of the week, just a few degrees above our seasonal average. Perfect weather to enjoy some time outside for the three-day weekend.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Hi: 92 Wind: NE 5-15

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 65 Wind: NE/E 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 94 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 65 Wind: SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 92 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Fri: Hi: 92 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Sat: Hi: 91 Lo: 65 Mostly sunny.

Sun: Hi: 92 Lo: 65 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 93 Lo: 67 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 93 Lo: 68 Mostly sunny.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll