If you are looking for a sign to go to the pool one last time before school kicks off tomorrow, this is it! Temperatures will bake this afternoon as we hit the mid-90s by noon and continue to climb into the triple digits by 3 PM.

The high-pressure system that has been the culprit behind our stagnant weather pattern and toasty temperatures is starting to deflate.

A cold front will be able to fight its way into Northwest Kansas tomorrow afternoon and brings the return of rain chances to the forecast. Showers arrive late Monday night and will follow along as the front sinks south.

Some of these storms could produce strong winds and hail for those in Northwest Kansas. Severe potential will be isolated.

Rain will continue for South Kansas by Tuesday. It will not be a washout as moisture will be limited. However, we will see a few showers in the late afternoon and evening as the front continues to push south.

Temperatures will nose dive in the wake of the front, falling into the mid to low 80s by the middle of the week. Slowly temperatures will climb back to our average in the low 90s by the weekend.

We are watching for the return of rain on Friday and Saturday as our next disturbance arrives for the weekend.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 102 Wind: SW 5-15

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 73 Wind: SE/E 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 103 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 73 Wind: S/SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 93 Lo: 67 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 84 Lo: 61 Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 86 Lo: 63 Partly cloudy.

Fri: Hi: 90 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy.

Sat: Hi: 89 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 89 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll