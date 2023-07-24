These are the Dog Days of Summer! It will feel every bit of it this week. Persistent highs from the upper 90s to lower 100s will be common every day this week.

Heat Advisories are in effect for select counties where the heat index reaches from 103° to 107°. Additional advisories will be put into place this week but that will be dependent on where the highest humidity resides.

Storm chances are looking better to the northwest. A stray shower or storm is possible into tonight in that part of our viewing area with a higher chance into Tuesday night.

A severe storm looks likely for hail and high winds Tuesday evening into the early overnight in northwest Kansas and southwest Nebraska. A Marginal Risk is outlined for this location to account for the possibility of a severe storm or two.

This heat dome in place wants to break some by the end of this week which would allow for more storms and a slight drop in temperatures.

Be prepared as this week will be one of the hottest not only in terms of afternoon high temps, but the number of toasty days compared to other limited heat waves this summer.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear, breezy. Lo: 75 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, windy. Hi: 100 Wind: S 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 78 Wind: S 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 100 Lo: 76 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 100 Lo: 76 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 100 Lo: 75 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 98 Lo: 75 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 97 Lo: 74 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 98 Lo: 76 Mostly sunny.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman