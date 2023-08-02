We did start this Wednesday with spotty showers and storms in parts of South-Central Kansas and the Wichita area leaving us with some leftover clouds this morning. As the rest of today goes on, scorching sunshine will increase, and temperatures will soar to the triple-digits again. Temperatures at this hour have already warmed into the 80s and 90s.

Scattered showers and storms have been drifting through parts of north central Kansas along a stationary west to east oriented front, but the balance of this afternoon will be rain-free across Kansas. Another scorcher of an afternoon ahead across the Sunflower State! Highs reach the triple digits across central and southern Kansas and upper 80s to middle 90s northwest.

Heat Advisories and Heat Warnings are in place for a large section of the region through this evening due to the hot and sticky condition. If you must be outdoors, take care to stay hydrated with plenty of water and try to not overexert yourself. Remember, that taking your pets for a walk this afternoon into this evening that they have nothing to protect those paw pads, so, if possible, keep them off of parking lots and sidewalks.

Those in northwest Kansas will see a few showers and storms later this evening then the activity will progress east across mainly northern Kansas through the overnight and tend to weaken.

A few storms, especially this evening, could be on the stronger side, producing strong winds and large hail. Please stay weather aware this evening if you are in the northwest portion of the state.

It will be another night for the air conditioning as temperatures only fall to the 70s in central Kansas with a bit more comfortable low in the 60s out west.

We could start the day with a few spotty showers and storms around central Kansas Thursday then the rest of the day looks mainly dry with hot temperatures reaching the 90s with some triple-digits again in Wichita and South-Central Kansas.

Relief from the heat does arrive as we inch closer towards the weekend. A strong cold front will push across the region, shoving temperatures back into the 80s and bringing rain chances with it. Scattered showers will continue through the weekend with highs in the mid-80s.

8/2/23 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Boston:

Wichita:

This afternoon: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 105 Wind: S/SW 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 77 Wind: S 8-18

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 100 Wind: S/NE 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 74 Wind: NE 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 98 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 95 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 88 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 86 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 87 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 88 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy.

