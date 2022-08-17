We are on the right side of the cold front! Temperatures today under mainly cloudy skies have been refreshing and below average for this time of year.

Showers continue to favor northern Oklahoma and a small sliver of southern Kansas into the early evening. Any additional rainfall accumulation is light.

Nature tries to heat us up by several more degrees Thursday into the 80s and some lower 90s. Temperatures will be near to below average for this time of year the rest of the workweek and into the first half of next week.

The door opens for more chances for rain Thursday night through next Sunday in our weather pattern flow. A strong to severe storm will be possible at times and in different parts of the area. Different disturbances will cross our path during this time. It will not rain all the time and the track of these waves will be important to who gets the rain and who misses out.

Two days to watch for hazardous weather this week. One being Thursday evening to the northwest.

A storm or two may produce damaging winds and larger hail.

The next in line is Friday evening.

Along the cold front from central into eastern Kansas we have another chance for a stronger storm that could warn for hail/high winds.

Depending on where the front stalls this weekend determines where rounds of storms fire. The weekend will not be a washout but be weather aware if outdoors and you hear thunder as lightning will be one of the biggest hazards. With a weather pattern like this, it will be difficult for our temps to return to the triple digits over the next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lo: 61 Wind: NE/SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 89 Wind: SE/S 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 65 Wind: S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 91 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 85 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 87 Lo: 64 Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 90 Lo: 66 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 91 Lo: 67 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 92 Lo: 68 Mostly sunny.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman