Get ready for more scorching heat. The Sunflower State will bake in the heat by Friday afternoon with most of us making it to the lower 100s. Winds will be up at times under a mostly sunny sky.

With the ample moisture in place, our feels-like temperatures will soar. Those in far western Kansas are not included in the Heat Advisory simply because the air is a bit more dry out that way. The rest of us will fall under a Heat Advisory through 8 PM Friday and then another round is on tap for Saturday through 8 PM.

We can thank a large area of high pressure overhead for the hot and quiet pattern for Friday and Saturday. This pattern will keep us 5 to 15 degrees above average for this time of year.

There is a slim and random chance for a bubble up shower or storm in the heat of the day on Friday, mainly near the Kansas/Oklahoma state line. Chances are super slim.

A better rain chance will fall Saturday evening starting in far northwest Kansas. Activity will be spotty and severe weather does not look super likely as of yet.

The rain chances begin Saturday evening and will last with us off an on through Monday for different parts of the state. As a front begins to move in, it eventually clears the state late Sunday into Monday. This brings south central Kansas a better shot Sunday night into Monday morning. We will keep an eye on trends.

Enjoy a brief “cool down” thanks to the incoming front. It does not look to last long, but a few days next week will fall in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

8/5/22 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 101 Wind: SE 10-20

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 77 Wind: SE/S 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, windy. Hi: 102 Wind: S 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 76 Wind: S 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 100 Lo: 72 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Mon: Hi: 89 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 93 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy.

Wed: Hi: 96 Lo: 72 Mostly sunny.

Thu: Hi: 97 Lo: 72 Mostly sunny.

Fri: Hi: 98 Lo: 73 Mostly sunny.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears