Storm Track 3 Forecast: Heat is the main character this week

A warm and sunny start to the new work with with midday temperatures already in the 80s for most. Those dew points range from the 50s to the 70s across the state. It will be a similar set up today with some seeing relief from the intense humidity. Generally, it seems like the eastern half of the state will enjoy lower humidity levels with more moisture in Central and Western Kansas.

Highs this afternoon make a run at the low to mid 90s. Plenty of sunshine is in the forecast for most of the state. An isolated thunderstorm is possible during peak afternoon heating. The best chance stays across North Central Kansas.

Thanks to higher humidity levels out west, there is another chance of a few thunderstorms through the evening. The Storm Prediction Center has a marginal risk for storms in far Northwest KS. This being said, the activity will likely be fairly isolated, so most will stay dry. If you see a storm in your area, hail and gusty winds will be the main storm threats. It is something we will monitor as the day progresses and we will get a better idea if the storms will be able to fire up.

The main character of the rest of our forecast is the intense heat that builds this week.

Lower 90s quickly turn to mid 90s by mid-week, with many climbing to the upper 90s on Thursday. Parts of Southwest KS should be able to touch that 100 degree mark. Humidity levels climb once again for this week, so our heat indices will be significantly higher than our actual temperatures. Rain chances remain fairly isolated.

A cold front swings through late week, and while it won’t change temperatures all too much, it should help drop our humidity levels again into this coming weekend.