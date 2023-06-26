The heat will be a big story this week especially for Wednesday and Thursday. Temps at that time will hit the triple digits with heat indices up to 108°.

As for this evening, there is a slim chance for a shower or storm in the far southwest corner of our viewing area.

We have a Marginal Risk circled for this part of our viewing area. What forms will not survive long.

Late in the overnight and closer to dawn, a batch of scattered showers and thunderstorms will form in central Kansas and quickly track to the east through Tuesday morning.

Temps will climb a few more degrees before another wave of storms forms by Tuesday evening to the southwest.

One or two could be severe before clustering together into a complex of heavy rain and thunder.

All hazards from damaging winds, large hail and a tornado or two are on the table, although winds in excess of 60 MPH will be most common.

This will track to the east, favoring southern Kansas into northern Oklahoma through the first half of Tuesday night.

As high pressure builds in from the south where Texas has been cooking lately, this is where our heat supply will come from Wednesday into Thursday. Winds will increase but not be absurd.

Storm chances will be isolated out west where this high pressure system will be weaker and small disturbances keep traveling by our region.

This furnace blast will be short as temps start to come down Friday as scattered rain chances ramp up before the weekend. Friday will be one of the better chances for rain this week across the state.

Overall, the weekend looks decent and not a washout with highs significantly cut down to the 80s. Next week looks unsettled at times with highs near average for this time of year.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 66 Wind: E/SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 93 Wind: SE 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 50% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 73 Wind: SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 103 Lo: 77 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 102 Lo: 77 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 98 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 89 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 89 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 92 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman