After an unseasonably cool start, temperatures turned out rather comfortable today.

Highs and lows are trending below average for this time of year early this week.

With high pressure dominating the region, mostly sunny skies will stay consistent this week with clear conditions during the overnights.

Temperatures warm further Wednesday from the 90s in the west to the upper 80s near 90 farther east. Wind flow greatly determines the intensity of the heat and a south/southwesterly flow will enable temps above the norm for the rest of the week.

As the humidity rises by week’s end and through the weekend, heat indices over 100 will be common in particular for central and eastern Kansas where the moisture will be richer.

No promising signs of moisture for the Sunflower State as stormy activity will be prevalent in the southwest part of the country due to Monsoonal conditions.

A shower “may” try to escape eastern Colorado, heading for the state line, but not survive into western Kansas Wednesday night. Otherwise, we will not see a break from dry weather until the end of next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 60 Wind: N/SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 91 Wind: SE/S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 66 Wind: S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 94 Lo: 67 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 97 Lo: 73 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 101 Lo: 74 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 101 Lo: 74 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 100 Lo: 73 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 100 Lo: 73 Mostly sunny.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman