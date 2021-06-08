Storm Track 3 Forecast: Heat locks in before slight late week relief

The humidity is high today, truly providing us with the air you can wear. Dewpoints are in the upper 60s and lower 70s. A dryline sits to the west and Elkhart is benefiting from less humidity right now.

You will want to find multiple ways of staying cool as our temperatures will keep climbing until a cold front sweeps through at the end of the work week.

Any isolated shower or storm that is driven by the daytime sun this afternoon will fall apart by sunset. Anything that tries to go will be few and far between over central and eastern Kansas.

Later tonight, storms will track out of western Nebraska into our northwestern corner. This should be in a much weaker state before falling apart on its journey to the southeast.

The leftover cloud cover could impact our Wednesday afternoon high temperatures if it sticks around long enough. It will still be a hot and humid day with a stronger breeze to the southwest.

We have another slim chance for a sunshine-driven shower or storm Wednesday afternoon, although most will be dry with a mixture of sun and clouds.

Temperatures reach into the 80s and 90s. The direction our wind is taking is from the southeast which will keep humidity levels high and uncomfortable. Dewpoints in the 70s will have most sweating in 2.2 seconds!

A cold front is on deck Friday, however northern and eastern Kansas stand the better shot for rain. Some storms may try to build back to the Wichita area Friday night before quickly moving to the southeast.

We do get some heat relief for the weekend by a few degrees. It will not be a significant drop, but the moisture content of the atmosphere will be lower and make it feel more comfortable for being outside. Western Kansas and the Oklahoma Panhandle will need to monitor conditions during the weekend for an isolated storm Saturday and Sunday evenings.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman