Storm Track 3 Forecast: Heat locks in before slight relief

There is a low chance of a shower or storm developing near the Kansas/Oklahoma state line through evening. The big story will be the building heat over the coming days.

Due to recent rainfall, we will have higher dew points which will contribute to the overall steamy feeling of the atmosphere.

Heat advisories went into effect today and will remain in effect for the next several days. Heat indices approaching 108-degrees will be possible so it is important to hydrate and take frequent breaks through this next heat wave.

High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 90s through the remainder of the work week. There will be a few spots soaring over the century mark especially out west.

We will be dry, however, there will be a zone of storm development from Nebraska tracking near the Kansas City Metro Thursday night into Friday morning and again Friday night that could clip our northeast counties.

The area of high pressure we are back under will break down with an approaching front Saturday night, triggering storms to the north.

This stormy axis will shift to the south over Sunday as storms pop along it. Next week looks more active when it comes to storms. Timing any storms and leftover cloud cover will be important because they could greatly impact our high temperatures, making them cooler next week.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman