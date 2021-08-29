Storm Track 3 Forecast: Heat makes a return with isolated opportunities for rain

This morning a slow-moving complex of heavy rain and thunder fired up across northern Kansas and has continued scattered storms throughout the day.

This has prompted flood alerts in portions of north central Kansas as heavy rainfall soaked parts of the state.

We will still monitor for a few showers or storms that may linger this evening, but most of the activity will continue to dwindle as we move past sunset.

Temperatures return to the 60s and 70s overnight.

Our cool-down before the heat really settles in will be on Monday. Even then, daytime highs will still be in the 90s to start the work week.

As we watch this “cold” front move through, our attention is also on the northern Gulf as Hurricane Ida made landfall earlier this afternoon near Port Fourchon, Louisiana.

This will be a catastrophic situation for Louisiana. Parts of this state will be uninhabitable for a long time. Today is also the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina. After it works farther inland tonight, it will take a turn to the northeast early this week.

It is possible that extreme southeast Kansas may receive a few downpours Monday evening on the far western edge of Ida before the system pulls away.

Ida will also take our boundary and push it back to the north which will be the focus for new storm development early in the work week.

Monday a disturbance of heavy rain and thunder will move to the southeast out of Nebraska, working into northcentral and northeastern Kansas.

The Storm Prediction Center has a sliver of our viewing area in a Marginal Risk, meaning a storm or two could reach severe thresholds.

Because of this, I do not see much of a cool down for us even early this week. Our only heat relief will be from leftover cloud cover and rain from today’s complex and Monday’s next wave of moisture.

A ridge of high pressure will then build into the region, allowing our temperatures to lock into the 90s for a solid stretch into next weekend. There will be weakness around the edge of this high pressure, allowing continued storm development next weekend on the outer edge which could affect northern Kansas the most.

— Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman