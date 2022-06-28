It is happening…winds switching out of the south today. This means we start the climb back to hotter days more reminiscent of summer over the Plains.

The threat for wildfires increases in the northwest Wednesday afternoon through the early evening. Fire Weather Warnings are in effect. Please avoid any burning.

Temperatures out west lock back into the 90s with more 80s to the east by mid-week. We are under the influence of high pressure which is keeping us dry until week’s end.

A more pronounced frontal boundary starts to inch southward Wednesday into Thursday. We bake ahead of it in the 90s. That said, some spots west will hit the triple digits.

That boundary will also increase our chances for showers and storms by Thursday night and again Friday evening. Would not be shocked if a storm or two reaches severe thresholds for hail and high winds.

We stand a better chance for widespread rain and thunder Saturday. Sunday into Monday, while the boundary floats around to the north, thunderstorm chances will be few. Fireworks and picnics look good to go in the heat for Independence Day festivities.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 64 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 89 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 66 Wind: S 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 93 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy, windy.

Fri: Hi: 94 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.

Sat: Hi: 88 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of a shower or storm.

Sun: Hi: 90 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy, windy.

Mon: Hi: 92 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 94 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman