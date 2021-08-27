Storm Track 3 Forecast: Heat relief moves in this weekend, front sparks storm chances

The Heat Advisory has been allowed to expire but it will still be a toasty start to the weekend with above average temperatures. Highs will be in the 90s and 100s.

A shower or storm will track through Northwest Kansas early this morning. A few raindrops could stick around to the north through mid to late morning. A front farther north will bring a better chance for storms this weekend.

After morning raindrops exit the area, skies will be mostly to partly sunny with breezy winds. An isolated storm chance will develop between far North Central and Western Kansas during the late afternoon and early evening.

Severe weather is not expected. A shower or storm will hang around after sundown but the overnight should be drier. Lows will be in the 60s to 70s.

High temperatures in the middle 90s Saturday will still make us a break a sweat but we will continue to come down into the 80s to low 90s by the end of the weekend.

The cold front that is currently to our north will help cool us down and it will also bring some rain and rumbles too. After today, the next storm chance will develop Saturday to the north and west late in the afternoon.

Northwest and portions of North Central Kansas are included in a Marginal Risk of severe weather. Damaging gusts and large hail are the main storm threats.

Storms and a severe threat will last through the evening. The chance of a storm could drift into South Central Kansas during the overnight.

The front will push through late Saturday night through Sunday. This will keep a chance of storms around through the end of the weekend and then mainly for points south and east on Monday.

Skies look drier after Monday and temperatures will warm back up closer to the middle 90s.

Tropical Storm Ida is expected to strengthen to a hurricane once it enters the Gulf. Impacts to Louisiana and Mississippi will be felt as early as Sunday. So far, this system should stay to our southeast early next week and then track east through the middle of next week. While impacts to Kansas are not expected we still need to monitor this system because the track can change.