Storm Track 3 Forecast: Heat relief on the way along with storm chances this weekend

Our unsettled, but toasty, pattern continued today as highs climbed back to the 90s and 100s.

Nearby boundaries have supported the development of scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening.

One or two of these storms could become strong to severe, capable of damaging winds and large hail. However, that activity will be isolated and quickly start to lose steam after sunset.

The humidity does not budge overnight as lows remain into the 60s and 70s.

We are still one day away from real relief being felt in our temperatures as a cold front approaches the region. Before it moves through Kansas, we will continue to sweat with highs back into the 90s Saturday.

The cold front will team up with the hot, muggy air which will be in place helping to spark showers and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and evening.

A Marginal Risk has been highlighted for parts of Kansas Saturday to account for isolated severe storms capable of damaging winds and large hail out ahead of the front.

This front will enter western Kansas on Saturday before pushing to the east Sunday afternoon bringing rain and storms to central and southern Kansas Sunday.

Temperatures will fall back into the upper 80s and lower 90s over the weekend as a cooler air filters in behind the front Sunday before temperatures jump back above average next week.

Hurricane Ida continues to strengthen as it moves through the Caribbean. Favorable winds and warm Gulf waters will allow the storm to strengthen through the weekend. Current forecast have the storm strengthening to a Category 4 storm, which is major hurricane status, as it approaches the Louisiana coast. This would be the second major hurricane this month.

At this time, impacts from this storm after it makes landfall early next week look minimal to none for us here in Kansas as high pressure builds and the better moisture will be across the Southeast.

Next week provides limited opportunities for rain as high pressure starts to build in the second half of the week leading to more sunshine and temperatures returning to the mid and upper 90s by the end of the week.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige