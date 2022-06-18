An isolated bubble up storm will remain possible across southern and southeastern Kansas this evening due to warm temperatures and an uncapped environment. If one forms, it will not stay sustained for long. Most of us are just expect a warm evening with windy conditions out west. Lows tonight stay mild in the 60s and lower 70s.

Those winds stay stronger on Sunday as well. Most of us are expecting winds between 15-20 mph and even up to 30 mph sustained in western Kansas. Gusts could reach 40-50 mph out that way.

This as well as a combination of dry air and fairly dry ground, there is heightened fire danger near the Kansas and Colorado state line on Sunday, no burning!

Highs Sunday look hot yet again around or above average for this time of year. We will back off a few degrees, but intense heat and humidity will remain in place. Lower to upper 90s for afternoon highs.

A few spotty thunderstorms are on the table late Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening. Our next upper level disturbance will allow a few storms to get going in western Kansas with a little activity inching farther east. This does not look severe and most will still stay dry. Sunday evening plans just keep an eye to the sky.

After Sunday evening, our pattern remains fairly active for different parts of the state through Thursday. These are not large storm systems, but multiple waves will bring spotty storm chances. Again, severe weather not looking likely with most of this, but a few downpours and gusty winds are not out of the question.

Heat lingers through the upcoming week as well! There is not a whole lot of relief in sight. Keep practicing those heat precautions as many of our upcoming days will have dangerous heat indices. Heat Advisories likely continue off and on through the week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 72 Wind: SE 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 92 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 72 Wind: S/SE 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 95 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 98 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 96 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.

Thu: Hi: 94 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Fri: Hi: 96 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 97 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy, breezy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears