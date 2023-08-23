Excessive Heat lingers throughout much of the core of the country right now.

The center of this intense high pressure system is slowly retreating to the southwest. Highs through Friday will largely support afternoon temperature readings in the triple digits.

While record high temperatures today and tomorrow do not look as favorable, Friday will need to be monitored for a surge of heat due to the air compressing ahead of the cold front. When air is compressed in such a way, it drastically heats up.

Timing of a strong cold front will be important this weekend. This boundary looks to track through a little slower which will mean another scorching day Saturday for south central and southeastern Kansas before temperatures become much more reasonable Sunday.

Moisture will pool closer to the front which will ramp up heat indices and keep conditions outside dangerous. Excessive Heat Warnings will stay in place with a few counties in the west under Heat Advisories.

Relief comes to areas north of I-70 first. There is a chance some rain will “touch and go” from northwest Kansas into southwest Nebraska late Thursday. Could also see with the setting evening sun a random shower or storm trying to form on the edge of the deeper moisture to the east.

Better chances for rain and storms will form Friday into the weekend closer to the Kansas/Nebraska state line ahead of the cold front.

As the front keeps sagging to the south, more chances for showers and storms will form Saturday night and again Sunday.

The conveyor belt of moisture moves into Oklahoma but could skim the southwest corner of our viewing area Monday.

Temperatures by the end of the weekend and early next week will range from the 80s to the lower 90s. Temperatures will gradually warm next week. Model guidance hints at the core of this intense heat building back closer to Kansas for the first week of September. We may go into another stretch of triple digit heat. Plus, after this weekend, any hopes of additional moisture are squashed.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 76 Wind: SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 103 Wind: SW 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 77 Wind: SW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 104 Lo: 75 Partly cloudy.

Sat: Hi: 100 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 89 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 90 Lo: 63 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 92 Lo: 67 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 94 Lo: 67 Mostly sunny.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman