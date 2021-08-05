Storm Track 3 Forecast: Heat returns as storm chances build by the weekend

An isolated shower or storm is possible through this evening primarily for central and eastern Kansas before activity dissipates closer to sunset.

Rainfall does not look like much as this disturbance moves away from our region.

We will hold onto a few of the clouds through the overnight as lows return to the 60s.

Temperatures will then turn up further Friday. Highs will easily bounce back to the 90s. Could see a few hitting the century mark out west.

The wind and humidity will both increase. With dry conditions and stronger winds, there is a higher potential for wildfires in our northwest counties. A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for Cheyenne County in Kansas and Dundy County in Nebraska until 8PM Friday.

Friday night a disturbance enters the northwest, producing a few showers.

However, there is a much better shot for storms by Saturday afternoon and evening.

Much of the state has been placed in a Marginal Risk, meaning a storm or two could reach severe thresholds with damaging winds and/or hail.

Storms will favor formation from near Salina back southwest to St. John and Greensburg.

Storms will track to the east into the overnight.

Those under one of these storms could gain a half inch to an inch of rain with locally higher amounts. It will be feast or famine so not everybody will be able to partake in this moisture as the Sunflower State needs it.

The drought is steadily getting worse to the northwest and through central Kansas. Next available opportunity for moisture gets served up next Monday night into Tuesday morning.

We are setting ourselves up for a long stretch of hot weather with persistent highs in the 90s and in some cases, the triple digits, as we march through August. Only leftover cloud cover due to overnight storms may keep us from reaching our full heat potential. With rising dew points later this weekend and starting next week, heat indices could feel as hot as 105° again.

— Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman