Storm Track 3 Forecast: Heat slowly backs off, few weekend storms possible

A Heat Advisory remains in effect for some of our counties to the north and east until 7pm. This is where dew points and the humidity will be higher. It will still be toasty throughout the rest of the area with highs in the 90s and triple digits.

Skies will yield a mix of sun and a few clouds. We’ll stay dry until we get into the evening. There’s a stalled front to the north that will spark a few showers and storms to the northwest.

Most raindrops overnight will fall apart by early Saturday morning. We’ll start the day in the 60s and 70s.

Saturday won’t be as hot but it will still be unseasonably warm in the 90s. A few 80s are possible farther northwest where winds behind the front will be out of the north. Relief from the heat will be widespread by Monday.

Before relief arrives we’ll have a couple more chances for showers and storms. Saturday night, storms will move in from the west with one or two being possible along the front in the rest of the area. A stronger storm capable of gusty winds and hail will be possible.

Most of this activity will clear out by early Sunday. A bigger push of cooler air will spark scattered showers and storms Sunday night into Monday. The risk of a stronger storm barely skims some of our easternmost counties but this could change and needs to be monitored.

After spotty rain and rumbles move out Monday, highs in the 80s will last through Tuesday but it’s still looking like there will be a return to the 90s after that.