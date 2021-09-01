Storm Track 3 Forecast: Heat takes a cooler turn, unsettled start to the holiday weekend

Welcome to the first day of Meteorological Fall! It sure has not felt like it as temperatures took another hot turn this afternoon.

The heat will get knocked down heading into the holiday weekend due to an approaching front that will bring much needed rain to parts of the region. We will need to watch for heavy rainfall and the potential for isolated flooding.

There is a slight chance a storm could blossom in extreme eastern Kansas where dew points are higher through evening. Western counties also have an isolated chance through sundown. We have seen activity pop up to the southwest early this evening.

However, a greater concentration of scattered showers and thunderstorms is blossoming in Colorado.

What happens there marches east and crosses the state line into the overnight.

Most of this should be benign and track to the northeast through Thursday morning. It will eventually fade before the next round gets served. Any leftover cloud cover and rain will impact temperatures. Those not touched and remaining sunshiny, will bake for another day.

Late Thursday afternoon through the evening, scattered storms will form to the north and west. Some will be severe.

While damaging winds and large hail are our main hazards, an isolated tornado or landspout cannot be ruled out. This will evolve into a complex of heavy rain and thunder, sagging South towards the Wichita area by dawn on Friday. This will knock our temperatures back Friday afternoon, a much needed break for most from the steady heat we have faced this week.

Another wave of storms will fire Friday afternoon over a good chunk of the state. We could once again see severe weather. A storm or two may contain damaging winds and/or hail. Activity looks scattered and widespread, evolving into another complex of heavy rain and thunder through the overnight.

The boundary sags far enough to the south Saturday, but still keeping areas near the Kansas/Oklahoma state line in position for a renewed chance for storms. Looks like Oklahoma will win out for more moisture into Sunday morning. Highs will bounce back after being affected by clouds and rain Sunday to the 90s.

Labor Day looks dry. We will keep this trend going next week. Model guidance keeps hinting at another cool down next Tuesday. This will effectively keep us free from hitting the century mark. But, how cool it truly is will need to be watched as we get closer.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman