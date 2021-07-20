Storm Track 3 Forecast: Heat wave building, long dry stretch expected

Dew points were elevated from central into eastern Kansas, making it feel steamy this morning. By afternoon, we saw this mix out. The level of moisture in the atmosphere will continue to stay low through evening.

It should be a warm one outdoors as any clouds we gained in the heat of the day will disappear overnight.

Our sunset will appear a brighter orangish-red as it has the last few nights because of smoke hovering aloft due to wildfires out west. Air quality ranges from good to moderate across Kansas. Temperatures overnight under a starry sky will be comfortable enough to give the A/C a brief breather, but not for long. However, those with respiratory conditions will want to stay indoors and keep the air on to avoid breathing in this thicker smoke.

High pressure to our west will keep inching our direction. This will allow temperatures to warm day after day. Rain chances look non-existent.

A shower or a storm “may” approach the northwest corner Wednesday night but does not look promising for moisture for us.

Monsoon season has kicked in out west and locations around the Four Corners will partake in showers and thunderstorms, but we will not be able to tap into any of this as the main axis for rain arcs around us.

High temperatures in the 90s will be locked in for most by Thursday. There will be more triple digit temperature readings by Friday. The heat keeps building over the weekend and through next week. Storms will be close to our north and west next week, but we look to stay on the dry and toasty side of things.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman