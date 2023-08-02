It’s been a long stretch of very hot days, but thankfully we are nearing the end of it! Today’s high was a scorching 107 degrees, the hottest day of the year so far!

The excessive heat warning will expire at 9 this evening, and tomorrow we start to bring our temperatures down.

A few storms this evening will mainly hug the I-70 corridor, with some of these storms potentially pulsing up and becoming severe with some damaging straight-line wind gusts and sporadic large hailstones.

A Marginal Risk remains in effect for this evening to the north and northwest.

Storms will lose steam but a few persistent showers and rumbles of thunder will be possible into the overnight tonight, but most of this activity should be gone by sunrise. Lows tonight will be mild in the 60s and 70s.

Tomorrow, we take a little bit of heat away as clouds will be a bit more prevalent across the state. Still a toasty afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 90s, but a bit less hot than we have been lately.

Another round of storms develops tomorrow evening in northwest Kansas and spreads east. Tomorrow’s storms look a bit more widespread, and that would bring a bit better potential for storms to Wichita late tomorrow night.

Due to the more organized and widespread nature of the storms tomorrow, an Enhanced Risk is in effect for far northwest Kansas.

The upper level high pressure system responsible for all this heat is retreating to the southwest, and that is going to provide some extended heat relief into the weekend, in addition to moving the jet stream closer to us which will greatly increase our storm chances.

Rounds of storms look likely each evening, with the best opportunities for rain in Wichita in the evenings. A more potent disturbance develops and moves our way over the weekend, which should bring more widespread chances of storms and perhaps a higher threat for severe storms.

The Storm Prediction Center has outlined a risk area for Saturday over Kansas.

In addition to storm chances, we will see temperatures trend near and even below normal with highs in the 80s by the weekend! Hang in there and stay cool, Kansas!

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 77 Wind: S 8-18

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 100 Wind: S/NE 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 74 Wind: NE 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 98 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 94 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 88 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 86 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 87 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 88 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.