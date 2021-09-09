Storm Track 3 Forecast: Heating back up, rain chances on the horizon

High pressure dominates again today which will keep us sunny and dry. However, southerly winds will help warm us back up to summer-like highs. We will return to the 90s.

Conditions will stay quiet all the way into the evening as we cool off into the 60s.

Friday morning will not be as cool which will hint at a hotter afternoon. Highs will heat up into the middle to upper 90s. There could even be some triple digits. We will experience similar conditions Saturday.

We will continue to stay dry into the weekend as high pressure sticks around and builds into the region.

There will be a front to the northwest that will bring a rain chance to the northwest corner of the area starting Saturday night and Sunday.

The front will start to move into the rest of the area late Tuesday, sparking a chance of a shower or storm, especially Tuesday night. This rain chance and the front will help cool us off closer to normal into the 80s by mid-week.