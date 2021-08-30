Storm Track 3 Forecast: Heating back up, slim storm chances

Temperatures climb a bit for our Monday, generally looking at lower to mid 90s across the state. We should see a mostly sunny sky with a few clouds, especially during the afternoon.

Humidity levels remain high across central and eastern Kansas this afternoon as dew points jump to the upper 60s and low 70s. Those out west will see much drier air.

A few thunderstorms could bubble up during peak heat this afternoon. I am expecting coverage to be super spotty, so most will stay dry. The areas we will watch for an isolated storm are across south central, southeast and northwest Kansas.

Generally, severe weather is not expected today, however parts of far north Kansas are included in today’s marginal risk. An isolated cell could contain gusty winds and small hail.

Our average high for this time of year is 89 degrees, and we are going to climb above that mark for most of the upcoming week. We can expect highs in the lower 90s turning to the mid 90s by Tuesday.

The overall pattern is to dry out a bit and bring some strong sunshine midweek. A few lower 90 reading are possible by the end of the upcoming weekend. Needless to say, summer is holding strong as we begin September.