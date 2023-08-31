We had another pleasant morning today with temperatures warming through the 60s and 70s. Temperatures at the Noon hour have already warmed into the lower and middle 80s with comfortable humidity levels.

We area on our way into the lower to middle 90s for highs this afternoon.

Wildfire smoke continues to plague our atmosphere today. This will create a haze in our skies, similar to what we saw yesterday as smoke from Canadian wildfires has drifted south through the Plains.

Air quality is at a moderate level across much of the state.

Thanks to stronger winds pulling in the heat, Western Kansas will be a touch warmer than Central Kansas today where southerly wind gusts up to 30 MPH are possible. In fact, winds will become even stronger through the end of the workweek right into the Holiday Weekend. Gusts tomorrow will be strong across the state. Strong southerly flow will help our afternoon highs to jump to higher levels tomorrow reaching well into the 90s and even some triple-digits showing up for Northwest Kansas.

Dry, windy, and warm conditions will also create the perfect environment for wildfires to flare up and spread quickly. Fire weather concerns for our far far western counties will heighten tomorrow. A Red Flag Warning for far western Kansas will be in place from Noon to 8 PM on Friday.

As southerly flow pulls in warmer temperatures, our afternoon highs gradually climb over the next few days right on into the Holiday Weekend. It will be warm and dry as high pressure remains in charge through the holiday weekend. In fact, the Wichita area will flirt with the century mark by Sunday and Labor Day.

A cold front will fight to move through the Sunflower State late Monday into Tuesday. A few showers and storms will try to form along this passing boundary, giving us the best chance for rain we have seen in quite a while.

The cold front will not have much of an impact on our temperatures. We go from the triple digits on Monday to the mid-90s on Wednesday after the passing boundary. Highs recover quickly by the second half of next week, keeping temperatures well above our seasonal average.

8/31/23 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Boston:

Wichita:

This Afternoon: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 92 Wind: S/SE 8-18

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 64 Wind: SE 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 96 Wind: S 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear, breezy. Lo: 65 Wind: S/SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 98 Lo: 66 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 99 Lo: 69 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 100 Lo: 74 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 99 Lo: 71 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 96 Lo: 68 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 98 Lo: 70 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy.

Meteorologist Jack Boston