Temperatures were comfortable today, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s across the Sunflower State. These conditions are near average for this time of year.

Temperatures slide back into the 50s tonight for most. Those in Southcentral Kansas will hold on to the low 60s tomorrow morning.

Our forecast for Labor Day will be sunny and warm, with highs in the low 90s. That is where our highs will stay for the rest of the week.

As high pressure builds from the west, a stagnant weather pattern takes hold of the forecast.

Clear skies and scarce rain chances will be the story for the next seven days. High pressure will squash any chance of rain for the Central Plains and will not do our drought conditions any favors.

Highs will remain in the low to mid-90s for much of the workweek. We take a slight dive by the weekend back closer to our average in the upper 80s for some, but that will not offer much relief from the heat.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 64 Wind: NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 90 Wind: E 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 65 Wind: E 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 93 Lo: 66 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 94 Lo: 64 Mostly sunny.

Thu: Hi: 93 Lo: 64 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 95 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy.

Sat: Hi: 92 Lo: 62 Partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 91 Lo: 61 Mostly sunny.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll