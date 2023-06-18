Storms that rolled through the region overnight produced damaging winds with reports of trees down, a few of which fell on houses as well as some power lines down and power outages. The storms have pushed well to the east of the area at the present time.

An area of clouds and some showers and thunder are now rolling slowly southeast through parts of central Kansas and can brush the Wichita area with a shower or sprinkle early Father’s Day.

Temperatures are comfortably cool statewide this morning ranging from the lower to middle 50s in western Kansas to lower 60s in the central part of state.

The early morning moisture in central Kansas will push off to the east early today to be followed by sunshine the balance of this Father’s Day along with comfortably warm temperatures reaching the middle to upper 80s for highs this afternoon, close to average for mid-June.

A large ridge of high pressure which has been bringing mid-Summerlike temperatures to Texas will nose it’s way north into Kansas and the Central Plains early this week.

The heat keeps cranking up with highs in the lower to middle 90s Monday.

Some spotty shower and storm chances look to return to the picture by Tuesday night, particularly across western Kansas.

Hit-and-miss showers and thunderstorms are expected across Kansas for the second half of the week as the ridge of high pressure pushes back a little farther south. That high pressure will protect us from seeing any storms early this week but as it slips back south, temperatures will cool back to the 80s for western Kansas, but central Kansas should continue to see highs in the lower 90s through the entire week.

Wednesday is the official start of Summer, and the temperatures are expected to reach the 90s across central Kansas and the Wichita area right through next week along with the continued chance for spotty shower and thunderstorm activity.

6/18/23 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Boston:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers early. Hi: 85 Wind: N/NW 5-15

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 66 Wind: NW/SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 93 Wind: S/SE 8-18

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy to clear. Lo: 69 Wind: SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 95 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 93 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 91 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 90 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 94 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 94 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Meteorologist Jack Boston