We are starting off the week nice and quiet across the region, but more storms are on the way already tonight. An area of surface high pressure which provided us with a beautiful finish to the weekend will provide us with a good deal of sunshine again this afternoon, but it has pushes to the east of us now, so our winds are becoming southerly bringing warmer temperatures into the 80s and low 90s this afternoon.

A warm front pushing in our direction from the southwest will bring the chance for a late day storm in far western Kansas then spread east across the state tonight.

Thunderstorms late this afternoon can bring hail and damaging wind gust to western Kansas counties. Storms will move east and merge with storms coming south out of Nebraska this evening. A complex of strong to possibly severe storms will drop south through central Kansas later this evening and overnight as the warm front advances through Kansas.

Storms this evening can remain strong to severe from western Kansas into north central Kansas then will likely drop under severe limits as they reach south central Kansas and the Wichita area.

There can be a lingering shower or storm in south central and southeast parts of Kansas early Tuesday.

The rest of Tuesday looks to be partly sunny across the state with typical temperatures for the second week of July reaching highs in the lower to middle 90s.

This is a piece of the sizzle hot upper-level high that has been baking the southwestern US with extreme heat.

Northern parts of the state could see some spotty thunderstorms late Tuesday and Tuesday night but the rest of Kansas should remain dry. The heat will continue to build across the region Wednesday into Thursday as we stay under the influence of the hot southwestern upper high. This trend will reverse late in the week with another strong low pressure system moving out of Canada and putting Kansas right under the storm track again by late week. Daily storm chances are likely to return by week’s end as a result.

7/10/23 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Boston:

Wichita:

This afternoon: Mostly sunny. Hi: 88 Wind: S 8-18

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. 30% chance for showers and storms. Lo: 69 Wind SE/S 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 92 Wind: S 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 72 Wind: SE/S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 97 Lo: 72 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 95 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 91 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 87 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 86 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 88 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy.

Meteorologist Jack Boston